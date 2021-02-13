Man killed while helping apparent drunken driver in ditch

THREE LAKES, Wis. (AP) — A Three Lakes man was killed by an apparent drunken driver after he was run over when he stopped to help pull the driver out of a ditch, authorities said Saturday.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says authorities got a call about 9:30 p.m. Friday about a pedestrian who had been backed over by a truck on Highway X in the town of Three Lakes. An initial investigation showed the truck was heading northbound on the highway when it went into the southbound ditch.

The 59-year-old pedestrian was trying to help pull the truck out when he was hit as the truck exited the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 29-year-old driver of the truck was arrested. The case has been forwarded to the district attorney's office for possible charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, third offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, operation of a motor vehicle after license revocation, and failure to install an ignition interlock device.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0