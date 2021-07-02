Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting outside Madison hotel

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison man accused in a fatal shooting outside a local hotel has pleaded guilty to criminal charges.

Jalyn Cain-Roberson entered the plea Thursday to first-degree reckless homicide in Dane County Circuit Court as part of an agreement with prosecutors. Charges of first-degree intentional homicide and bail-jumping were to be dismissed.

According to a criminal complaint, Cain-Roberson killed 18-year-old Dembo Jammeh at the Red Roof Inn on June 30, 2020, after the two were involved in a dispute at a nearby gas station.

Surveillance video showed Cain-Roberson following Jammeh to the hotel, where he was shot three times. His body was found at the bottom of an exterior set of stairs, the State Journal reported.

Deputy District Attorney William Brown said the state will recommend a sentence including no more than 20 years behind bars, although the court will still have the option of ordering up to 60 when Cain-Roberson is sentenced on Sept. 17.

Cain-Roberson’s $1 million bail has been revoked.

