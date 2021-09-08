 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man pleads guilty to burning business during protest
0 Comments
AP

Man pleads guilty to burning business during protest

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge sentenced a Madison man Wednesday to five years in prison for trying to burn down a jewelry store during a police brutality protest last year.

A grand jury indicted charged 46-year-old Willie Tremaine Johnson with two counts of attempted arson in October. Prosecutors accused him of trying to burn down Chalmer’s Jewelers and the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce headquarters on Aug. 25, 2020 during the protest. The demonstration began after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha.

Johnson pleaded guilty Wednesday to trying burn down the jewelry store. Prosecutors dropped the second count in exchange. U.S. District Judge James Peterson handed down the sentence.

Johnson's co-defendant, Anessa Fierro, was indicted on two counts of attempted arson as well in October. She has agreed to plead guilty to the count related to the jewelry store and has a sentencing hearing set for Oct. 19, according to court documents.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese car maker targets European market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News