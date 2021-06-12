Man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man described in court records as a heroin and cocaine trafficking ringleader was sentenced Friday to 10 years in federal prison.

The Journal Sentinel reports Joseph Copeland, 42, whose nickname was “Joe Millionaire,” was arrested in 2018 after spending a decade transporting drugs between Milwaukee and Chicago.

Six other men also were charged in the trafficking operation, which had been distributing kilograms worth of cocaine and heroin in the Milwaukee area.

The arrests were the result of an investigation that began in 2015. All were charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs, and some were charged individually with possessing firearms, or specific sales of drugs.

Along with the 10-year prison term, Copeland was ordered to forfeit his automobile.

Copeland’s lawyer requested that Copeland receive proper health care in prison because he has diabetes and had been shot at least four times.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0