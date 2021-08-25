Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for baby's death

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — A man convicted of causing the death of a 10-month-old boy he was caring for in Oshkosh has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Freddy Colon pleaded no contest to neglecting a child resulting in death as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. Court records show the charge was reduced from reckless homicide, WLUK-TV reported.

Colon was also given 10 years of extended supervision during sentencing Tuesday in Winnebago County Circuit Court.

According to a criminal complaint, Colon initially told investigators he found the child face down in vomit and called the boy's mother. The baby was taken to the hospital and died several days later in December 2018.

The complaint said an autopsy shows the baby suffered a severe head injury, brain swelling and a skull fracture.

Colon’s 4-year-old son told police “his daddy spanked the baby because he’s always crying" and that "the baby stopped crying after his daddy went into their room and hit the baby,” according to the complaint.

