Man sentenced to life without parole in Oshkosh shootings

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — A Monticello man convicted in shootings that wounded his ex-girlfriend and killed his girlfriend's father was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A jury in May found Joshua Aide guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the killing of James Gruettner and two counts of attempted homicide in the shootings of Rebecca Borkowski, his girlfriend at the time, and another man.

Authorities say the August 2020 incident in Oshkosh snowballed after Aide became upset that someone was going to be working on a vehicle that he and Borkowski owned.

Winnebago County Judge Scott Woldt said he believed if Aide got out of prison he would seek retribution, The judge bristled at a comment by Aide about hope for the future, WLUK-TV reported.

“You say you have no hope? Here’s the hope for you: That your soul doesn’t burn in hell for eternity. That’s the hope for you. So, if you want to go prison and fight the system for the rest of your life, after that, you’ll be at the right hand of the devil,” Woldt said.

