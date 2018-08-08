EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — A 23-year-old man was shot Tuesday afternoon by Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputies after a high-speed chase that started in Dunn County.
The man, who was not immediately identified, was flown by helicopter to a local hospital and was still alive as of about 6 p.m. Tuesday, said Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer.
The incident began when Dunn County deputies responded to a call at around 2 p.m. from a woman about a domestic incident involving the man, who had warrants out for his arrest, said Dunn County Sheriff Dennis Smith.
During the contact, the suspect took off in a pickup truck at a high rate of speed with Dunn County deputies in pursuit, Smith said.
At one point during the chase, the suspect stopped his vehicle, got out and brandished a weapon that looked like a long-barreled rifle, prompting officers to retreat, Cramer said.
The Dunn County deputies dropped off the chase eventually and informed the Eau Claire County sheriff’s office that the suspect was entering southern Eau Claire County in an area near Spehle and Jene roads in the town of Brunswick.
Eau Claire County deputies searched the area for the vehicle with help from a Wisconsin State Patrol aircraft. Just as a heavy rain began to fall, officers spotted the pickup on Spehle Road, Cramer said.
Officers fired after the suspect exited his vehicle with the gun and didn’t respond to commands to drop it or put his hands in the air, Cramer said.
“When someone jumps out of a vehicle with a weapon and you have red lights and sirens on and officers are shouting ‘Drop your weapon’ and there’s not compliance, this is what happens,” Cramer said.
Cramer said an initial report indicated the suspect was released from prison about three weeks ago.
The Eau Claire Police Department will be the lead agency investigating the officer-involved shooting.
This is the first officer-involved shooting involving an officer from an Eau Claire County law enforcement agency this year. The Eau Claire County sheriff’s office last had an officer-involved shooting in 2016.
Potential charges against the man weren’t immediately determined.
Cramer said he is grateful no officers were injured in the potentially dangerous situation.
