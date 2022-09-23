 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man wants to defend himself in fatal Wisconsin parade attack

A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year wants to represent himself in a trial that is scheduled to begin in a little more than a week

Darrell Brooks Jr.'s public defender, Jeremy Perri, filed a motion in Waukesha County Circuit Court Thursday requesting that he and assistant public defender Anna Kees be taken off the case because Brooks wants to represent himself.

A hearing on the motion has not yet been scheduled. But, if granted by Judge Jennifer Dorow, it could affect the Oct. 3 start date for Brooks' trial on six homicide counts and about 70 other charges. Four weeks has been set aside for the trial, according to the court calendar.

The motion is the latest development in a case that has seen some twists and turns. Brooks changed his not guilty plea last June to not guilty by reason of mental disease and defect, but two weeks ago withdrew the insanity defense.

Brooks offered little explanation for his decision when questioned by Dorow, saying, “I have my own reasons why.” He confirmed he had discussed the change with his attorneys.

According to a criminal complaint, Brooks drove his SUV into the parade in Waukesha on Nov. 21. Witnesses said he was swerving and appeared to be intentionally trying to hit people. He was arrested minutes later as he stood on the porch of a nearby house asking the homeowner to help him call a ride.

Police said he had fled the scene of a domestic disturbance when he turned into the parade, although officers were not pursuing him at the time.

Last month, Dorow refused a defense motion to have the case against Brooks dismissed because of a July search of the defendant’s jail cell. Investigators and prosecutors were looking for information related to Brooks’ recent decision to change his plea.

His attorneys say the warrant for the search was deficient and that the action violated Brooks’ attorney-client privilege.

In denying the motion, Dorow said the paperwork seized, photocopied and returned to the jail cell was not privileged material.

Dorow also rejected a motion to suppress some statements Brooks made to investigators after defense attorneys argued that he continued to be questioned after stating he wished to invoke his right to remain silent.

At one point during the motions hearing, Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper asked the judge to note that Brooks appeared to have been sleeping during the proceeding. Dorow ordered a break and when the parties returned to the courtroom, Brooks lashed out and yelled at the judge before he was surrounded by three deputies and taken from the courtroom.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

