Man who killed Wisconsin mother, her 2 daughters gets life

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing a Wisconsin mother and her two young daughters was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to online court records.

Arzel Ivery, 27, admitted in April that he killed 26-year-old Amarah “Jerica” Banks, 5-year-old Zaniya Ivery and 4-year-old Camaria Banks at their Milwaukee home on Feb. 8, 2020.

According to a criminal complaint, Ivery told police that he had fought with Banks because she was upset over his decision to go to work as a security guard so soon after the Feb. 7, 2020, funeral of their son. One-year-old Arzel Ivery Jr. died in January 2020 from respiratory problems, according to an autopsy report.

Ivery told police he killed Banks then killed the children because he didn’t want them to live in a world without their mother, the complaint said.

He kissed Zaniya, who was his daughter, told her “Daddy loves you” and that her mother wanted to be in heaven with her, and then he strangled her, the complaint said. Ivery returned to the girls’ bedroom, woke up Camaria, kissed her and told her the same thing before strangling her too, the complaint said.