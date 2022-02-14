Man who shot, wounded 5 before taking his life identified

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities on Monday identified the man who they say shot and wounded five people in downtown Racine over the weekend before taking his own life.

Police say 50-year-old John Wesley Brown, of Racine, shot four males and one female and after a brief foot chase died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as officers closed in about 2 a.m. Sunday.

All of the victims are stable and recovering, according to officials. Three victims were taken from the scene by ambulance and two showed up at hospitals in different cities.

Officers say they tried to negotiate with Brown before he shot himself. No officers fired their weapons, police said.

Police provided no information about the identity of the victims or the relationships between them, but said the shootings appeared to be domestic-related.

