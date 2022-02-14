 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Man who shot, wounded 5 before taking his life identified

Authorities have identified the man who they say shot and wounded five people in downtown Racine over the weekend before taking his own life

  • 0

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities on Monday identified the man who they say shot and wounded five people in downtown Racine over the weekend before taking his own life.

Police say 50-year-old John Wesley Brown, of Racine, shot four males and one female and after a brief foot chase died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as officers closed in about 2 a.m. Sunday.

All of the victims are stable and recovering, according to officials. Three victims were taken from the scene by ambulance and two showed up at hospitals in different cities.

Officers say they tried to negotiate with Brown before he shot himself. No officers fired their weapons, police said.

Police provided no information about the identity of the victims or the relationships between them, but said the shootings appeared to be domestic-related.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Marine scientists say this is the largest 'rogue wave' ever recorded

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News