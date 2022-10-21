 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man who stole $426,000 from elderly victim faces sentencing

Man who stole $426,000 from elderly victim faces sentencing

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — An Oshkosh man convicted of stealing more than $426,000 from a 92-year-old nursing home resident is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

A jury earlier this month found Terry Culver guilty of eight felonies. The Wisconsin attorney general office says he acted as power of attorney for the victim and removed the money from bank accounts.

Culver allegedly spent the money on home improvements and vehicles, as well as on numerous outings at bars, restaurants and casinos, including in Las Vegas.

The complaint also accuses Culver of filing false and fraudulent tax returns with the Department of Revenue for five years.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 4.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

