Man with terminal cancer sent to prison for stabbing death

A Wisconsin man convicted in a 2019 stabbing death was sentenced to 15 years in prison, following his family’s pleas for leniency over his terminal cancer diagnosis

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man convicted in a 2019 stabbing death was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday, following his family's pleas for leniency over his terminal cancer diagnosis.

Lew Jefferson, 60, of Madison, was found guilty last month of first-degree reckless homicide in the killing of 30-year-old Amanda Woods, whose family argued against a sentence of probation.

While acknowledging Jefferson's age and the likelihood he has little time left to live, Deputy District Attorney William Brown said probation would “absolutely be inappropriate" and added that Jefferson didn't care that Brown was young.

Two of Jefferson’s brothers, Tyrone and Anthony Austin, described Jefferson as a once-kind and caring individual who had a difficult upbringing. The “seedy world of drug trafficking and drug use brings people to their lowest low,” said Tyrone Austin, who along with his brother expressed condolences to Woods’ family.

Judge Julie Genovese said she wasn’t sure if it was mental illness or some other factor causing Jefferson to act the way he does, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

“Maybe there’s just some evil in him,” she said.

