Many charges dismissed, dropped in civil rights march clash

BEDFORD, Pa. (AP) — A judge dismissed the most serious charge against a man accused of shooting a civil rights activist during a confrontation in rural Pennsylvania with a group of marchers on their way to Washington D.C. from Milwaukee last summer.

Bedford County Judge H. Cyril Bingham dismissed the felony aggravated assault charge and several simple assault counts against 52-year-old Terry Myers following a five-hour preliminary hearing last week. District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts withdrew a criminal mischief charge and other simple assault and reckless endangerment counts.

The judge ruled Myers should stand trial on seven other reckless endangerment charges and one harassment charge in the Aug. 24 shooting of 37-year-old Orsino Thurman of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“There’s a sense of relief that the most serious charges are gone, but there is a level of disappointment they weren’t all dismissed,” defense attorney Matt Zatko said, according to The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat. He has maintained that his client fired in self-defense.

Thurman, who did not appear for the hearing, faces simple assault and reckless endangerment charges as well as a charge of illegal possession of a firearm.