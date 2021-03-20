Many Wisconsin schools have stayed open during pandemic

“We had a number of close contacts and quarantines so we had to shut down at the end of September for a week,” he said. “We rethought some of our practices and used that time with our staff to plan out a better way to teach in person for our students.”

Among those changes were an increased focus on social distancing, stricter mask protocols and more frequent cleaning in school buildings. Since that shutdown, the district hadn’t missed a day due to COVID-19.

Breaker said there have been 60 to 70 positive cases connected to the district since the school year began.

Unity School District in northwestern Wisconsin made the decision to remain open and continue with extracurricular activities at the beginning of the year in concert with a number of other districts in rural Polk County.

“Certainly, things look different,” Robinson said. “There’s been a lot of streaming events because we have to limit the number of people in person at our events, but we were very excited to be able to offer a fall sports season.”

The district, with a student population of roughly 1,000, took what Robinson called a “pause” in November after COVID-19 cases climbed significantly across the state, also due to a staffing shortage.