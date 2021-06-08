 Skip to main content
Marquette to require student vaccinations
AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Marquette University will require students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by August to attend classes this fall.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported the university made the announcement Monday.

Marquette is the third private university in the state to mandate student vaccinations. Lawrence University and Beloit College also have imposed vaccination mandates. Almost 500 institutions across the country have announced some form of campus vaccination requirements.

The University of Wisconsin System hasn't mandated student vaccinations but UW-Madison officials are considering a vaccine requirement to live in its dorms. More than 40,000 UW-Madison students and employees have been vaccinated so far.

Republican legislators held a hearing last week on a bill that would ban UW schools and state technical colleges from mandating vaccines or testing as a condition for being on campus.

