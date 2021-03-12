Marquette University looking to restore 15th-century chapel

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette University is working to restore a 15th-century chapel where Joan of Arc once prayed.

The St. Joan of Arc Chapel has stood on the Marquette campus since 1965, WTMJ-AM reported Friday.

The structure was built in the early 1400s in the village for Chasse in France’s Rhone Valley. Michael Maher, an associate professor of history at Marquette, said it was originally designed as a knight’s burial chamber and Joan of Arc prayed in it before entering the Battle of Orleans.

The chapel was shipped to New York in the 1920s and changed hands in 1962 to former J.I Case Company President Marc Rojtman and his wife in 1962.

The Rojtmans later gifted the chapel to Marquette. It was reconstructed on campus in 1965.

The Slagge Family Foundation donated $1 million to the university earlier this year to establish an endowment to preserve the chapel.

