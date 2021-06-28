Marriage trio: Klemp brothers, Schuelke sisters going strong

Dave and Shelly started dating one day before Toni and Darrel. In 1988 and 1989, there were two Klemp-Schuelke unions.

While the older Klemp boys and Schuelke sisters began their married lives and started having kids, Doug and Denise, meanwhile, continued bumping into each other at family parties and holidays and other random places in northeastern Wisconsin. Still, nothing happened between them for years. Both were in serious relationships with other people.

Then, fate stepped in again. Doug and Denise broke up with their respective partners around the same time.

While the older siblings assumed both needed time after those long relationships came to an end, they secretly began to plot.

Then, Toni recalled, all of a sudden Denise tells the sisters she’s going on a date. The couples called each other up, she said through laughs, and agreed “Holy crap, we need to get a move on here!”

The couples invited Doug and Denise to go with the couples and their children to the NEW Zoo in Suamico. The sisters invited Denise and the brothers invited Doug, but neither wanted to go — until they told them who would be there.

“We had two sets of cupids,” Doug joked.