Massive solar farm plan angers southern Wisconsin residents

This spring, the International Energy Agency said the world will need to quadruple the current pace of wind and solar development while phasing out all fossil fuels. That amounts to the equivalent of creating about four Koshkonong-sized projects per day over the next decade.

Vasby said she recognizes the threat of climate change as she watches news reports of wildfires out west.

“You don’t want to be part of the problem,” she said. “But this is not the right place for this size facility. ... My community is not going to be a sacrificial lamb for this.”

While she understands those concerns, Elizabeth Ward, executive director of the Sierra Club’s Wisconsin chapter, said there’s no time to delay clean energy development.

“Change is hard, but it’s the direction we need to go,” Ward said. “The impacts of climate change are going to be a lot harder.”

While some utility-scale solar opponents simply don’t see the need, others say the loss of farmland and the disruption is too large a burden for local communities and argue small-scale approaches like rooftop solar are actually more cost-effective and don’t just benefit utility shareholders.

But industry experts say it will take both to meet the timelines.