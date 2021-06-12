 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McCall plant that prints national sewing patterns to close
0 Comments
AP

McCall plant that prints national sewing patterns to close

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A Manhattan plant that prints sewing patterns for most major national sewing pattern companies will close by the end of the year after more than 50 years in Kansas.

McCall Pattern Company officials announced the closing this week. The plant currently has 85 employees.

Abbie Small, executive vice president and general manager of the craft division at Design Group, which owns McCall, said the work at the Manhattan plant is being transferred to Neenah, Wisconsin.

McCall’s printing facility has been based in Manhattan since 1969. At its height the plant printed and folded about 200 million patterns a year. That production has dropped to between 20 million and 30 million, The Manhattan Mercury reported.

Small said the machines in the Wisconsin plant produce patterns on a thicker tissue, which is preferred by today's customers.

Small said the company notified employees about the closure last week. She did not provide information about severance packages.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Manhattan (Kan.) Mercury.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News