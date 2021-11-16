Meat processing plant could bring 1,300 jobs to Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Wisconsin-based company plans to build a meat processing plant in eastern Missouri next year that could bring 1,300 jobs to the region, officials announced Tuesday.

American Foods Group, which has factories in seven other states, would build the plant between Wright City and Foristell in Warren County if a final agreement can be approved.

The plant, which will process only beef, could generate $1 billion in economic impact, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Warren County economic development director Steve Etcher said the company is in the design stage for the factory.

Gov. Mike Parson, who raises cattle in Polk County, said American Foods would potentially invest $450 million in the region west of St. Louis.

“The process will take some time, but we feel very good about what we have seen in Warren County, Missouri,” said AFG Executive Vice President Jim Rathke.

