Menasha man charged in death of 3-year-old in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 26-year-old man was charged Wednesday in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy who unintentionally shot and killed himself in Milwaukee.

Authorities say Devon Armour, of Menasha, left a 9mm pistol on the kitchen table of a home he was visiting Saturday night where Cire Walker was able to get a hold of it. The toddler died at the scene.

Armour, who is a cousin to the victim's mother, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of bail jumping. Police said Armour admitted to buying the gun four days before the shooting.

Armour had been charged March 31 in a armed robbery case in Waukesha County, where he was released on a $10,000 signature bond and prohibited from possessing firearms. He has been on probation since January 2019 after being released from prison for felony robbery and use of force, according to the complaint.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Armour, who has yet to appear in court in the homicide case.

