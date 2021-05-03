 Skip to main content
Menasha paper mill with long history goes up in flames
Menasha paper mill with long history goes up in flames

MENASHA, Wis. (AP) — A shuttered paper mill with a history dating back to 1882 has been decimated by fire in Menasha.

Firefighters remained on the scene of the fire at the Whiting Mill Monday morning. Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue posted on Facebook that the massive fire that started Sunday was under control.

“Another great loss to Menasha history, the Whiting Mill is up in flames,” Menasha Mayor Don Merkes said in a Facebook post. “NM Fire is on scene protecting neighboring properties.”

The paper mill near the base of the Fox Cities Trestle Trail closed in 2016 after a 134-year history. The mill was known as the George A. Whiting Paper Co.

