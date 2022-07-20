Menominee, Hard Rock renew efforts to open Kenosha casino (copy)

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Menominee, Hard Rock renew efforts to open Kenosha casino

The Menominee Indian Tribe says it's relaunching its effort, in partnership with Hard Rock International, to open a casino and entertainment complex in Kenosha

KESHENA, Wis. (AP) — The Menominee Indian Tribe said Wednesday that it’s relaunching its effort, in partnership with Hard Rock International, to open a casino and entertainment complex in Kenosha.

The tribe will be the owner of the casino complex and Hard Rock will be the developer and manager.

Hard Rock International had previously planned to partner with the Menominee tribe to develop an $800 million hotel and casino at the former site of Dairyland Greyhound Park in Kenosha. The plan, approved by the City of Kenosha and Kenosha County, was rejected by then Gov. Scott Walker in 2015.

Menominee Chairman Ronald Corn, Sr. said that the revived effort is aimed at providing necessary resources for the ongoing and growing needs of the tribe, which is ranked as one of the largest and poorest in Wisconsin.

“We need to make greater investments into health care for our children and elders; we need to make more investments into educating our young people; and we need to do more to reduce the high levels of poverty, hunger, and unemployment on our reservation,” Corn said.

Corn praised the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which owns Hard Rock International, for its ongoing interest in and support of the Kenosha project.

“Hard Rock has a long standing partnership with the Menominee Tribe and is proud to support them in their continued efforts to bring a world-class gaming and entertainment resort to the Kenosha community,” Hard Rock International COO Jon Lucas said in a statement.

Land for the entertainment complex is about a mile away from the previous Dairyland site and just west of the interstate in Kenosha.

Because it’s a new site, Corn said the project will have to develop a revised federal gaming application, as well as negotiate updated intergovernmental agreements.

Police: Pro-abortion graffiti incidents linked

Madison police said Wednesday that an incident of pro-abortion rights graffiti at a religious school is believed to be linked to an incident at a church that also happened in early July.

St. Bernard Catholic Church on the East Side was vandalized with graffiti criticizing police and anti-abortion politics on July 2, Madison police reported earlier this month.

The vandal wrote “pro-life my f——— a—” and “ACAB” in blue spray paint on the door and sign of the church, located at 2450 Atwood Avenue.

“Let’s talk about all the native kids you’ve killed!” was also written on the church door, seemingly referring to the Catholic Church’s role in the colonization of indigenous people.

The other incident happened overnight July 1-2 with graffiti spray-painted on an exterior wall and the front sign of Abundant Life Christian School, 4900 block of East Buckeye Road, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

“We support abortion” was spray-painted on the wall and “ACAB” was spray-painted on the sign.

Employees said the school was fine when they left on Friday night, but they noticed the damage Saturday morning, Fryer said.

No arrests have been made, and the incidents remain under investigation, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Weekly tests dropped for unvaccinated state employees

Minnesota state government employees who are unvaccinated for COVID-19 are no longer required to take weekly tests for the virus in order to stay in the workplace.

The requirement that went into effect in September 2021 meant thousands of employees took tests each week. Those that didn’t comply were subjected to suspensions or other discipline.

A state official said the requirement was rescinded because of the evolving nature of the virus.

“Whereas it was common to have broad, uniform precautionary measures earlier in the pandemic, the pandemic is at a point where public health COVID-19 risk assessments and precautions are now more dependent upon the specific circumstances of individuals and communities,” said Patrick Hogan, Department of Minnesota Management and Budget spokesman.

He said agencies can still adopt their own procedures. And, a small number of state workers in health care settings are still bound by federal vaccination rules that took hold in January.

Without publicity, Gov. Tim Walz’s administration rescinded the policy in late May, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.

The state hasn’t compiled compliance data with the now-expired policy on vaccination and testing since November. Information available last fall showed that 75 percent of workers subject to the rule provided proof that they were vaccinated and the rest had to take tests on weeks they were planning to be in the office.

State Fair adds safety features

WEST ALLIS (AP) — Wisconsin State Fair officials say they’ve added several safety features for this year’s event that will be held Aug. 4-14 in suburban Milwaukee.

The enhancements include modular vehicle barriers to direct pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Gate entrances have also been configured to improve better traffic flow as people enter and exit. They will separate those that have pre-purchased tickets from those that still need to buy them.

There’s a new carry-in bag policy this year. All bags must be 9″x10″x12″ or smaller. Exceptions will be made for diaper bags as well as bags used for medical reasons. All bags are subject to inspection.

After inspections, fairgoers will walk through metal detectors that will be in place at every fair park entrance.

Fairgoers younger than 18 entering the park after 6 p.m. must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years of age or older. Proof of age is required.

No charges against shooter firing in self defense

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday no charges will be filed in a shooting outside a Milwaukee grocery store that left two dead after prosecutors determined the shooter fired in self-defense.

The shooting on July 9 happened outside the El Rey market on the city’s southside after security guard Anthony Nolden confronted Luis Lorenzo who attempted to carry a shoulder bag into the store, which was against the establishment’s policies, according to the district attorney.

The two men argued and Nolden called his supervisor, Enoch Wilson, and asked for additional security. Authorities said when Lorenzo squared up for a fight, it’s believed Nolden used pepper spray on him and then followed Lorenzo out of the store into the parking lot.

Wilson arrived, saw Nolden following Lorenzo and ran after Lorenzo, bringing him the the ground.

Prosecutors said Lorenzo produced a handgun and blindly fired a shot, which struck and killed Nolden who was nearby. Lorenzo then fired the gun at Wilson, who was not hit, officials said. Wilson then fired his gun at Lorenzo, killing him.

“Wilson could only use deadly force against Lorenzo if he reasonably believed that such force was necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself or others,” District Attorney John Chisholm said in a statement.

“Under these circumstances, Wilson’s conduct fell within the scope of the law of self-defense and defense of others. Therefore the State will take no further action in this matter,” Chisholm said.

