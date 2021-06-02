Microsoft program aims to close digital divide in Detroit

“COVID-19 has only confirmed how the lack of high-speed internet access can cause too many Michiganders to struggle in their ability to engage in online learning, to use telemedicine to seek needed healthcare, to search for a new job or to take advantage of all the online resources,” Whitmer said.

Schools across Michigan shut down in March 2020 as part of the state’s stay home order. Many suburban districts quickly moved teaching online. Public schools in Detroit lagged because nine out of 10 students didn’t have access to tablets, computers or the internet.

Last spring, a foundation and other groups contributed $23 million to provide about 51,000 K-12 students in the Detroit Public Schools Community District with computer tablets and high-speed internet to help transition from classroom to virtual learning.

About 34% of Black adults in the U.S. don’t have broadband at home, according to the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies. The Washington-based public policy nonprofit works to create ideas that improve the socioeconomic status and civic engagement of African Americans.