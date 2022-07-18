 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Milwaukee alderwoman removed, enters pleas to misconduct

A Milwaukee alderwoman has been removed from office after she was convicted in Milwaukee County Circuit Court of two felonies related to her conduct in office

  • 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee alderwoman was removed from office Monday after she was convicted in Milwaukee County Circuit Court of two felonies related to her conduct in office.

Chantia Lewis pleaded no contest to accepting an illegal campaign finance disbursement and entered a guilty plea to misconduct in office.

Three other counts, including two felonies and a misdemeanor, were dismissed, but could be considered at sentencing on Aug. 25.

Lewis, 42, represented Milwaukee's northwest aldermanic district. She was first elected to the Common Council in 2016 and was re-elected in April 2020 without a challenger. She joined a crowded field of Democrats in announcing her candidacy for U.S. Senate in 2021.

Lewis appeared remotely in court Monday because she had symptoms of COVID-19, her attorney Michael Chernin said.

People are also reading…

Prosecutors said she took $21,666 in campaign funds and false travel reimbursements from the city between 2016 and 2020, the Journal Sentinel reported.

The criminal complaint stated that she used campaign funds for family trips and basic personal expenses such as car and credit card bills, filled for reimbursement from the city for travel expenses that she had actually paid out of her campaign account and violated campaign finance laws, including by structuring a campaign contribution to avoid the limits.

Her removal leaves three of the 15 council seats empty in Milwaukee. Cavalier Johnson left his seat after he was elected mayor earlier this year and Nik Kovac left the council to become Johnson’s budget director.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin

8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin

An 8-year-old boy whose spine was severed in the shooting at a Fourth of July Parade is conscious for the first time since the attack and asking to see his twin brother. Cooper Roberts' family said Friday that doctors don’t think the boy suffered any brain damage from the bullets that hit his chest. He was paralyzed from the waist down. Luke and the boys' mother, Keely Roberts also were hurt but not as seriously. Only the boys’ father, Jason Roberts, was unscathed. The twins are the youngest of six, and their four older sisters — ages 18 to 26 — are doting on Luke while Cooper is hospitalized.

Week after July 4 parade shooting, a moment of silence

Week after July 4 parade shooting, a moment of silence

One week after a shooting at a Fourth of July parade that left seven dead, the Chicago suburb of Highland Park held a moment of silence Monday morning to mark the exact time police say the first shot was fired. More than 100 people gathered and hugged each other in a downtown plaza for a tribute that began at 10:14 a.m. and lasted longer than the planned two minutes. Churches in the community along Lake Michigan tolled their bells seven times. The event was held not far from the building where a gunman fired dozens of shots from the roof along the parade route. A huge memorial of flowers and chairs holding photographs of the seven victims is now there.

Jarchow raises $447,000 for attorney general run

Republican attorney general hopeful Adam Jarchow says he raised more than $445,000 over the first half of 2022. Candidates have until Friday to file campaign finance reports detailing their fundraising over the last six months. The former state representative's campaign released a report Thursday showing he raised $447,622. He had $208,411 on hand as of June 30. His primary opponent, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, hadn't released any figures as of mid-afternoon Thursday. His latest filing indicates he raised $84,366 in 2021. Jarchow raised $10,555 last year. Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul's campaign aides didn't immediately return messages inquiring about his totals.

Wisconsin court sides with former PSC member in line dispute

Wisconsin court sides with former PSC member in line dispute

The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s conservative majority has sided with a former member of the state Public Service Commission who did not want to turn over his cellphone in a fight over the approval of a new power line. Opponents argued that the evidence showed that former PSC Commissioner Mike Huebsch had at least an appearance of bias when he voted to approve the $492 million project in 2019 and that the permit therefore should be invalidated. But the state Supreme Court ruled 4-3 on Thursday that Huebsch did not have to turn over his phone, saying no serious risk of bias was shown. Justice Brian Hagedorn called the allegations “meritless and borderline frivolous.”

No major problems with ballot drop boxes in 2020, AP finds

No major problems with ballot drop boxes in 2020, AP finds

An Associated Press survey of state election officials across the U.S. found that the expanded use of drop boxes for mailed ballots during the 2020 election didn't lead to any widespread problems. The survey revealed no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results. That's contrary to claims made by former President Donald Trump and his allies, who have intensely criticized their use and falsely claimed they opened the door to fraud. Drop boxes are considered by election officials to be safe and secure. But conspiracy theories and efforts by some Republicans to eliminate or restrict them persist.

'Taken too soon': Remembering Highland Park shooting victims

'Taken too soon': Remembering Highland Park shooting victims

Details are being released of the people whose lives were lost in the July Fourth shooting at a parade in suburban Chicago. Two of the victims left behind a 2-year-old son. Another was staying with family in Illinois after he was injured in car wreck. For some, it was a tradition. They were avid travelers, members of their synagogue and professionals. But in a hail of gunfire they became victims in the nation's latest horrific mass shooting. The victims are 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and his wife, Irina; 64-year-old Katherine Goldstein; 88-year-old Stephen Straus; 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim; 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza; and 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo.

Court: Local health officers can issue unilateral orders

The state Supreme Court says local health officers can legally issue orders to slow diseases unilaterally. The ruling Friday affirms that health officers don’t need to wait for governing bodies such as city councils and county boards to take action. The decision marks the culmination of a lawsuit two parents filed in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The plaintiffs challenged orders from Dane County’s health director banning indoor gatherings as unconstitutional. Liberal-leaning Justice Jill Karofsky wrote for the majority that Wisconsin law clearly authorizes public health officers to issue such orders and has since the state was a territory.

Crypto plunge is cautionary tale for public pension funds

Crypto plunge is cautionary tale for public pension funds

The plunge in prices for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies provides a cautionary tale for the handful of public pension funds that have dipped their toes into the crypto pool. Most have done it indirectly through stocks or investment funds that serve as proxies for the larger crypto market, though a pension fund for Houston firefighters last year directly bought bitcoin and other digital currency. A lack of transparency makes it difficult to tell whether they’ve made or lost money. Not only are pension funds exposed to risks in the crypto world, so are taxpayers who potentially could have to bail them out.

Hiker found dead at White Sands National Park

A 27-year-old hiker who went missing while visiting White Sands National Park during a solo cross-country trip has been found dead. Officials at the southern New Mexico park reported Friday that search and rescue teams discovered the body of Brad Utegaar of Wisconsin earlier this week after a search was initiated over the holiday weekend. New Mexico state police said there did not appear to be any foul play and that Utegaar had a backpack and water bottles with him. Park officials warned about the dangers of hiking in extreme temperatures. Several people have died among the park's sand dunes in recent years.

2 killed in shootout after fracas at Milwaukee grocery store

Two people were shot and killed following a disturbance at a Milwaukee grocery store. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says the shootings took place Saturday morning at the El Rey on Cesar Chavez Drive. It’s one of three Milwaukee locations for the Hispanic grocery store. Police say the ruckus spilled into the parking lot where a man and two security guards exchanged gunfire. The man and one of the security guards were killed. Milwaukee police reported a separate homicide that happened earlier Saturday, resulting in the death of a 30-year-old man. The three homicides follow two killings in Milwaukee Friday night when a 66-year-old woman and 50-year-old man died in separate shootings within 30 minutes of each other.

Watch Now: Related Video

Civilian casualties as Russia strikes southern Ukraine city, attacks more in east

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News