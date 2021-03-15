 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Milwaukee commissioners to consider banning chokeholds
0 comments
AP

Milwaukee commissioners to consider banning chokeholds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The board that regulates Wisconsin's largest police department is considering banning chokeholds under any circumstances.

The Milwaukee Police Department's use-of-force policy generally prohibits officers from using chokeholds except when they've exhausted all other options in a life-or-death situation or situations involving great bodily harm.

The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners is schedule to consider during a meeting Thursday doing away with any exceptions and banning the tactic completely.

The meeting is slated to begin at 5 p.m. and will be accessible to the public at http://city.milwaukee.gov/citychannel. The board will take public comments at the beginning of the meeting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Chemicals found in Arizona drinking water

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News