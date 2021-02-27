Milwaukee County reduces number of inmates in youth prisons

“We meet with them on the pod and work on setting goals, and we meet with the families,” Martin said. “We’re building that relationship and trust while we prepare them to enter the community phase.”

That relationship continues once a youth is released, as advocates help youth enroll in school, set up restitution and find music, sports or other positive programs to participate in.

“It really depends on each youth and their needs and interests,” she said. “For the high profile ones who are most at-risk, we try to see them more frequently and make sure they are not in contact with their negative peers.”

Another important component of the Running Rebels work with MCAP youth is to help them build at-home support, as each family is given the option to work with a parent advocate.

“If we’re not helping that family change, we’re setting that young person up for failure because he’s going back into the same environment,” Martin said.

Although recidivism rates for youth in MCAP are better than that for youth in Lincoln Hills, Mertens said, significant room for improvement remains. The larger challenge, he said, is helping youth mitigate the challenges of poverty and crime in their own communities.