Milwaukee crash kills one teen, hospitalizes another

One Milwaukee teenager is dead and another is hospitalized in critical condition after a single-car crash

MILWAUKEE (AP) — One Milwaukee teenager died and another was hospitalized in critical condition late Friday after a single-car crash.

The Milwaukee Police Department reported two people were ejected from the vehicle after the driver recklessly struck a tree on the south side of the city.

A 16-year-old teen died at the scene of the crash. A 13-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The police are looking for two other people involved in the crash.

