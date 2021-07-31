 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Milwaukee man dies after being pulled from the lake
0 Comments
AP

Milwaukee man dies after being pulled from the lake

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 53-year-old Milwaukee man died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan at South Shore Park.

Dwayne Swiercz was pronounced dead at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office said.

The Journal Sentinel reports Milwaukee police and fire responded to the incident Wednesday, pulling Swiercz and a woman out of the water. Swiercz was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Beaches — with the exception of McKinley — are open to the public, but because of an ongoing labor shortage and a long-term lifeguard shortage, County Parks was not able to staff beaches this summer with lifeguards.

The Medical Examiner said an autopsy was scheduled.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News