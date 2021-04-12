 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Milwaukee man pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud
0 comments
AP

Milwaukee man pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man pleaded guilty Monday to obtaining more than $600,000 in fraudulent COVID-19 relief funds.

According to court records, 42-year-old Stephen Smith acknowledged he submitted fraudulent applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans last year on behalf of three different companies that had folded.

He made false and misleading statements about the companies payroll expenses and directed a group of co-conspirators to send him portions of the loans within days of receiving them. He then used the money to cover personal expenses.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced July 14 and could get up to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to LA delayed

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News