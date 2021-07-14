 Skip to main content
Milwaukee man sentenced for COVID-19 relief funds scheme
AP

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for fraudulently seeking more than $600,000 in federal coronavirus relief funding.

Authorities say Stephen Smith, 42, admitted that he sought Paycheck Protection Program loans on behalf of three different companies through applications to an insured financial institution. He allegedly made numerous false and misleading statements about the payroll expenses of the three companies.

In addition to the prison term, he was ordered to pay back nearly $400,000.

Smith pleaded guilty on April 12.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

