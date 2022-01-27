Milwaukee officer shot, 2nd in 2 days in the city

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The shooting of a Milwaukee police officer Thursday evening was the second of a law enforcement officer in two days in the city.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said the officer was shot multiple times.. Dispatch logs indicated the shooting occurred about 6:15 p.m., the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Fire officials said the officer was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition.

An adult man was also shot and taken to Froedtert, fire officials said.

The shooting follows that of Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy Christian Almonte on Wednesday. Almonte, 26, was released from a hospital Thursday after being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

A 19-year-old man, who later killed himself, shot at Almonte as officers searched the Johnson’s Woods neighborhood for two other men who ran from a traffic stop. Almonte was struck in both arms and his torso.

The officer shot Thursday is the third to be shot in two weeks in the city. On Jan. 13, an off-duty Milwaukee police detective was shot and injured when he intervened in an attempted carjacking in the city’s Third Ward.

