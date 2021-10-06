 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Milwaukee police investigating death of infant as homicide

  • 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police said Wednesday they are investigating the death of 1-year-old boy as a homicide.

Police said they responded last Thursday to a report of child abuse and discovered that the boy was unresponsive. He died from his inquires on Monday.

A 32-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were arrested in connection with the homicide, WDJT-TV reported. The cause of death has not been released.

Police said criminal charges are likely to be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WDJT-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Ground-breaking’ malaria vaccine approved for children in sub-Saharan Africa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News