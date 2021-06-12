Milwaukee police investigating rash of weekend shootings

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot near Milwaukee’s Water Street bar district early Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Water and Knapp around 1:40 a.m.

WITI-TV reported the victim was a 31-year-old Milwaukee man.

Police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

The Milwaukee Police Department also was investigating five other shootings that happened between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

Among those injured was a 9-year-old boy. Shots were also fired at a police officer, but no one was injured in that incident.

The first incident happened around 12:55 p.m. Friday. The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a serious but non-life-threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital.

Around 10:15 p.m. Friday, a 20-year-old South Milwaukee woman was shot on Milwaukee’s south side. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.