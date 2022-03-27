Milwaukee police investigating shooting deaths of 3 people

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating a triple homicide on the city's north side.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before noon Sunday in the Graceland neighborhood. where three men were found dead of gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said autopsies are scheduled for Monday. No further information was immediately available.

