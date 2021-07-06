Milwaukee police look for suspect who killed young mother

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The family of an 18-year-old homicide victim gathered to remember her in Milwaukee as police continued to search for the suspected shooter. Narianna Staten's death Sunday prompted an Amber Alert for her 1-year-old son.

Staten's loved ones gathered Monday evening on the sidewalk where she was killed. Her mother, her siblings and others say they are struggling with her sudden death.

“She had her faults,” said Staten's mother, Angie Gonzalez. “She made mistakes, but she was trying to learn from them. She didn’t even make it to 19. Her birthday is next month, on the 21st.”

Police know who they're looking for and say he shot Staten and took the child who was later found safe. Family members say he is the father of the child, WITI-TV reported.

They’re vowing to protect Staten’s son, who was found safe Monday morning. No details were given on where he was found.

“I felt like my sister is loved,” Nariah Bowling, Narianna’s sister. “Like, there’s people that really do care about her, and one selfish person just took her out from all of us.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WITI-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0