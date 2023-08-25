GLENDALE, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee police officer and two suspects were injured Friday during an arrest outside a suburban hotel, authorities said.

That officer and another who is part of an FBI task force saw a suspect with outstanding warrants leave the hotel shortly before noon, get into a vehicle with two other men and attempt to flee as the two officers approached them, the Milwaukee Police Department said in a news release.

The suspect's vehicle pinned one officer against a police truck and that officer fired his gun, striking two of the men as the third fled on foot, the news release said.

The injured men, who are 20 and 18 years old, were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-lethal injuries before being arrested, the release said. The third man, a 19-year-old, also was arrested, the release said.

The injured officer, a 31-year-old male with more than five years of service, also was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-lethal injuries. He will be placed on routine administrative duty, the release said.

Criminal charges will be referred to prosecutors in the coming days, it said.