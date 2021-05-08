 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
0 comments
AP

Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MILWUAKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are providing free steering wheel locks to residents who own some models of Kias and Hyundais.

Police say those vehicles increasing have been targeted by thieves.

The Journal Sentinel reports Milwaukee resident who can provide proof of ownership can contact any Milwaukee police district to receive a lock, The effort is made possible by a donation from the Milwaukee Police Foundation and O’Reilly Auto Parts.

The wheel locks are reserved for Kias models from 2011 or later and Hyundais models from 2015 or later.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News