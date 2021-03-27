Milwaukee police report man killed early Saturday

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 35-year old man was killed in Milwaukee early Saturday, police reported.
The Milwaukee Police Department said the man was pronounced dead at the scene in the northwest part of the city. Police said they do not have a suspect and are continuing to investigate the death.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Locations
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!