Milwaukee police report man killed early Saturday
AP

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 35-year old man was killed in Milwaukee early Saturday, police reported.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the man was pronounced dead at the scene in the northwest part of the city. Police said they do not have a suspect and are continuing to investigate the death.

