Milwaukee’s ‘Food Fairy’ delivers food to those in need

For Manriquez, the decision to make the trip was simple. People needed help, and she was in a position to act.

“It was my same old mantra, ‘I think I can, I think I can,’” Manriquez said. “I wasn’t initially sure how I would do it, but I knew people needed help and I thought I could provide it.”

Currently, Manriquez, who attended MATC, is studying for her bachelor’s degree from UW-Milwaukee. Though she has worked as a nurse for almost 25 years, Manriquez feels it’s important to continue learning even if she does not need it for a job.

“There’s two things people can never take away from you: your faith and your education,” she said. “I’m proud I earned my GED, but I still felt it was time to go back to school.”

On track to graduate in May, Manriquez is majoring in health care administration and minoring in communications and economics with a certificate in informatics. But these are not just passive interests to Manriquez: They represent knowledge she will need for the next chapter in her life.

Manriquez wants to find ways to continue serving her community with the knowledge she has gained.