Milwaukee schools going virtual due to staff COVID-19 cases

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin's largest school district, Milwaukee Public Schools, will transition to virtual instruction beginning Tuesday because of an increase in staff testing positive for COVID-19.

“MPS was scheduled to resume in-person learning on January 4, 2022, but due to an influx of reported positive COVID-19 cases among district staff, this emergency safety measure is being implemented,” the district said in a statement.

The district says its goal is to return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 10.

Students and staff who want to be tested for COVID-19 can do so on Monday, Jan. 3 at six MPS locations. The district says that when in-person learning resumes, testing will be available for students and staff at each MPS school location.

More than 75,000 students attend MPS schools.

