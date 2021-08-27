Milwaukee suburban school won't offer students free lunch

Waukesha students from low-income families will still be able to apply for free or reduced-price meals under the traditional National School Lunch Program.

In addition, as was practice before the pandemic, young students in grades lower than high school who come to school without a packed lunch, money or an accepted lunch program application, may be given cheaper meals of cheese sandwiches, finance director Sheri Stack said.

“Essentially we’re going back to the pre-COVID times,” Como said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decision to extend the Seamless Summer Option during the pandemic to offer free meals year-round has allowed for more COVID-safe practices by eliminating the need to collect payments and allowing meals to be served more easily in classrooms or outside.

The decision also allowed students to be fed regardless of their ability to pay, qualify, convince their parents to fill out forms, or withstand stigma associated with qualifying. Sherrie Tussler, executive director of Hunger Task Force, said the program is vital for ensuring access to food.