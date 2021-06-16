MIlwaukee teen in stolen vehicle dies after causing crash

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old boy who continued to flee Milwaukee police in a stolen vehicle after officers called off the pursuit died in a crash that left five other teens with serious injuries.

Police said officers attempted to stop the vehicle shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, when the driver took off and eventually crossed into oncoming traffic. Officers halted the pursuit but the car continued and hit another vehicle head-on at 50 to 60 mph, police said.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle was pronounced dead at a hospital. He had two 12-year-old female passengers, one who is hospitalized in critical condition and the other hospitalized in serious condition.

The other vehicle included two 18-year-old males and a 19-year-old male. All three are listed in stable condition with serious injuries, police said.

All six of the teens are from Milwaukee.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0