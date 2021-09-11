Milwaukeeans push lead pipeline removal to cut kid poisoning

Al-Mujaahid said his landlord has no interest in paying for a replacement, and Al-Mujaahid doesn’t want to pay for work on a property that he doesn’t own. The city should bear responsibility for lead pipelines it once mandated, he said.

Said Robert Miranda, a spokesperson for the Milwaukee-based Freshwater for Life Action Coalition: “There’s no excuse at this point for the situation we find ourselves in today. It’s criminal.”

But Karen Dettmer, Milwaukee Water Works superintendent, sees “good progress” in replacements, and she cited the utility’s compliance with EPA’s embattled Lead and Copper Rule since the 1990s, when it began running corrosion control chemicals through its pipes. Still, Dettmer said she understands calls to pick up the pace on replacements.

Barrett has suggested earmarking pandemic stimulus funds for fixing lead paint hazards, and he’s waiting to see whether Biden’s infrastructure bill will deliver additional funding for pipeline replacements, which the city estimates would cost $800 million to fully complete.

But Al-Mujaahid has lost faith that his home’s lead pipeline will be removed. He’s contemplating moving.

“My thing is to just get up out of here,” he said. “Minimally somewhere without these lead lines. Ideally out of this country.”

