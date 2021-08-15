 Skip to main content
Milwaukee's Summerfest offers COVID-19 refunds
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Officials organizing Milwaukee’s signature summer music festival are offering ticket refunds for people who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Festival officials announced on Tuesday that attendees will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get through the gates. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Saturday that festival officials announced late Friday that anyone seeking a refund must file a request with their original point of purchase online or at the festival box office by Monday. Processing of refunds could take up to a week.

The festival is set to run on the first three weekends in September.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

