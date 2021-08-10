 Skip to main content
Milwaukee's Summerfest to demand shot or negative COVID test
Milwaukee's Summerfest to demand shot or negative COVID test

MILWAUKEE (AP) — One of the country's most popular music festivals is going to require attendees to have a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get into the concerts.

Organizers at Summerfest in Milwaukee released a revised entry protocol policy Tuesday announcing that those attending the lakeside festival will need proof of vaccination or negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of attending. The Summerfest website says either a PCR or rapid test is acceptable.

The annual concert runs Sept. 2 to 4, 9 to 11, and 16 to 18.

Last month, Lollapalooza, the giant music festival on Chicago’s lakefront, put in place restrictions similar to those Summerfest announced. On Tuesday, the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, which is scheduled for Sept. 2-5, announced the same requirements.

The Summerfest conditions also cover the Wednesday standalone “preview” concerts before those dates at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, as well as a Milwaukee World Festival-produced concert with Little Big Town and the BoDeans Aug. 13.

More music venues and performers have been pushing for more safety measures as COVID-19 cases surge again in Wisconsin and around the country.

