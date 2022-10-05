 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Minnesota AG sues Fleet Farm over gun sales to straw buyers

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing Fleet Farm, alleging  the retailer negligently sold firearms to two straw buyers, including one gun that was used in a shootout in a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 bystanders injured

  • Updated
  • 0
Election 2022 Minnesota Attorney General

FILE - In this image taken from video, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison speaks to the media June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, with the prosecution team, after Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill sentenced former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin to 22 1/2 years in prison, for the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd.

 Uncredited - pool, Pool Court TV

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Attorney General Keith Ellison sued Fleet Farm on Wednesday, alleging the retailer negligently sold firearms to two straw buyers, including one gun that was used in a shootout in a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 bystanders injured.

The lawsuit, filed in Hennepin County District Court, alleges that Fleet Farm ignored multiple red flags that should have tipped off chain officials, including sales of multiple guns in single purchases. It alleges that Fleet Farm stores sold the two at least 37 firearms over a 16-month period. Most of the guns have not been recovered, Ellison said.

Ellison, a Democrat, is facing a stiff re-election challenge from Republican candidate Jim Schultz, who has made violent crime his top issue.

People are also reading…

“We comply with all applicable gun laws and devote substantial resources to training and compliance," countered Fleet Farm spokesman Jon Austin. He added that after the St. Paul shooting Ellison highlighted, "we were told by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms that our team members had ‘done nothing wrong’ and had complied with all applicable gun laws."

The Appleton, Wisconsin-based company has 47 stores across the Midwest, including 17 in Minnesota that sell firearms.

Straw buyers purchase firearms from licensed retailers and re-sell them to people who can't legally buy them or on the black market.

The lawsuit asks for the court to order strengthened oversight over Fleet Farm's sales practices, increased training for employees who sell guns and unspecified monetary damages.

The two straw buyers already have been convicted of federal crimes stemming from their purchases.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

White House: GOP abortion ban would mean a nationwide crisis

White House: GOP abortion ban would mean a nationwide crisis

The White House and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists say a Republican-led proposal to ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks would endanger the health of women and have severe consequences for physicians. The measure introduced last week by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina proposes a nationwide ban that would allow rare exceptions. The legislation has almost no chance of becoming law in the Democratic-controlled Congress. GOP leaders didn't immediately embrace it and Democrats are pointing to the proposal as an alarming signal of where Republicans would try to go if they were to win control of the Congress in November.

Defendant to represent himself in Wisconsin parade trial

Defendant to represent himself in Wisconsin parade trial

A Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year is set to go on trial Monday. Darrell Brooks faces nearly 80 charges in the 2021 disaster in Waukesha. Prosecutors promised to present extensive video of the SUV plowing through the crowd, and the trial had looked like a straightforward proceeding. But the judge last week allowed Brooks to represent himself. Brooks has no legal training but will get the opportunity to cross-examine victims, police officers and anyone else who testifies. Legal experts warn it could quickly become chaotic and painful for witnesses.

Missouri man pleads guilty in deaths of 2 Wisconsin brothers

Missouri man pleads guilty in deaths of 2 Wisconsin brothers

A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to killing two brothers from Wisconsin in 2019. Garland Nelson, of Braymer, admitted in court Friday that he killed 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin, after they came to his farm to collect a debt from a cattle contract. In exchange for his plea to two counts of first-degree murder, several other charges, including abandonment of a corpse, were dropped. Prosecutors said Nelson killed the Diemels in July 2019, burned their bodies and dumped their remains on a manure pile. He was supposed to be raising and selling cattle for the brothers, who came to the farm to collect a $250,000 debt.

Many GOP appointees with expired terms still on state boards

Three members of the state board that oversees Wisconsin’s technical colleges and who were appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker have refused to step down, even though their terms ended more than a year ago. The three are among dozens of appointees by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers who are waiting to serve on various state boards, but lack the Senate’s confirmation. Their approach is the same taken by Walker appointee Fred Prehn who was encouraged by Republicans to keep his seat on the state Natural Resources Board to ensure GOP control, even though his term expired last year. His action prompted a state Supreme Court ruling that a vacancy must exist before a governor can fill it.

Wisconsin Democrats put abortion in spotlight

Wisconsin Democrats put abortion in spotlight

Wisconsin Democrats up for election in five weeks are putting abortion in the spotlight, with the Republican-controlled Legislature taking less than a minute to reject Gov. Tony Evers' call to create a way for voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers and other Democrats on the ballot Nov. 8 are trying to turn the election into a referendum on abortion. But Evers’ opponent Tim Michels, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and other Republicans are focusing instead on crime and public safety in arguing that Democrats have failed to keep the state safe.

Evers administration relaunches efforts to limit PFAS

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration is trying again to limit the amount of chemicals known as PFAS in groundwater. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Evers authorized the Department of Natural Resources last week to begin work on administrative rules establishing limits. The rule-making process typically takes at least two years. Final rules are subject to approval by the governor, the Natural Resources Board and the Legislature. The DNR began working in 2019 to limit PFAS in groundwater but the conservative-leaning Natural Resources Board killed the proposal in February.

Wisconsin parade suspect delays jury picks with disruptions

Wisconsin parade suspect delays jury picks with disruptions

The trial for a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year is getting off to a rough start. Darrell Brooks faces six counts of homicide and dozens of additional felonies in connection with the Nov. 21 parade in Waukesha. His trial was scheduled to begin Monday with jury selection. Brooks is defending himself in the case and became so disruptive before jurors were even brought into the courtroom that Judge Jennifer Dorow had to take multiple recesses before finally forcing Brooks to watch the proceedings via video from another room.

Judge delays ruling on parade suspect's self-representation

Judge delays ruling on parade suspect's self-representation

A Wisconsin judge is holding off on deciding whether a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade can represent himself at trial. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow cut short a hearing Tuesday on whether to grant Darrell Brooks' request after a combative exchange in which Brooks insisted he didn't understand the 77 charges against him, that he could face hundreds of years in prison or how the state can legally prosecute him. Dorow finally handed him a packet of documents outlining trial administration and gave him until Wednesday morning to decide if he still wants to represent himself.

Wisconsin AG candidates Toney, Kaul to debate at state bar

Attorney general candidates Eric Toney and Josh Kaul are scheduled to debate at the State Bar of Wisconsin's headquarters later this month. Officials with the state bar confirmed the debate has been set for Oct. 27 at the bar's headquarters in Madison. Toney, a Republican, is currently serving as the Fond du Lac County district attorney. Kaul, a Democrat, is trying to win a second term as attorney general. Toney has been working to portray himself as a tough-on-crime prosecutor. Kaul has built his campaign around a lawsuit he filed seeking to undo Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban as well as his efforts to advance gun control legislation.

Conservative outlet sues for Wisconsin parole records

A conservative Wisconsin news outlet is suing the Wisconsin Parole Commission, alleging that it has refused to comply with open records requests made earlier this year. Wisconsin Right Now has been publishing a series of articles highlighting violent offenders who have received parole under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration. A reporter for the outlet in May requested the names of all offenders released since Evers appointed Parole Commission Chairman John Tate in 2019. The lawsuit filed Monday alleges the commission provided information through 2021 and promised to send more records as they became available but then stopped communicating with Wisconsin Right Now.

Watch Now: Related Video

UNESCO meeting in Mexico discusses threats to cultural heritage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News