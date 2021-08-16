Minot air museum displays Iwo Jima plane from World War II

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — It’s not brightly painted or as noticeable as some of the other aircraft at the Dakota Territory Air Museum but the Stinson L-5 Sentinel is a plane with significant history of having served duty during World War II in the Pacific.

The olive-drab colored plane in the Minot air museum was flown over Iwo Jima by Marine Corps Pilot Merton Hansen of Des Moines, Iowa.

The Battle of Iwo Jima was the epic military campaign between U.S. Marines and the Imperial Army of Japan from Feb. 19 to March 26, 1945.

In the L-5, the Minnesota native directed artillery, naval gunfire and air strikes against well hidden and highly defended enemy positions, according to the plane’s history. In 1945, the plane flew on at least 28 sorties and sustained damage in the air, on the ground from mortar, sniper and anti-aircraft fire over Iwo Jima with Marine Observation Squadron 5, the Minot Daily News reports.