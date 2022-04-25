 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Missing 10-year-old girl found dead in Chippewa Falls

A 10-year-old girl who went missing after going to visit an aunt was found dead Monday along a creek trail in downtown Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A 10-year-old girl who went missing after going to visit an aunt was found dead Monday along a creek trail in downtown Chippewa Falls, police said.

Iliana Peters' death was being pursued as a homicide, Chief Matthew Kelm said.

Police began searching for the girl, who went by the name Lily, after her father reported Sunday evening that she hadn't returned home from a visit to her aunt's house.

Police said a bicycle believed to be hers was found late Sunday night in the woods a short distance from her aunt's residence near the Duncan Creek walking trail. Her body was found about 9:15 a.m. Monday.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Chippewa County Dispatch Center at 715-726-7701.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

