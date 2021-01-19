 Skip to main content
Missing Mauston man found dead in car submerged in river
MAUSTON, Wis. (AP) — A Mauston man who had been missing since early Saturday has been found dead in his car submerged in the Lemonweir River, according to sheriff's officials.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 21-year-old Garrett Georgeson was discovered Sunday night inside his Chevy Cruze hatchback submerged in the river.

Georgeson was reported missing Saturday evening. According to the sheriff’s office, Georgeson left Randall’s Uptown Bar in Mauston shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Sheriff Brent Oleson said the incident remains under investigation.

